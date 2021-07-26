Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.02 Million

Equities research analysts expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to post sales of $82.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.38 million and the lowest is $77.84 million. Agree Realty posted sales of $57.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year sales of $335.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $311.51 million to $348.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $401.60 million, with estimates ranging from $313.54 million to $455.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 4.10%.

ADC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.21.

ADC traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $74.86. The stock had a trading volume of 11,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,820. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.38. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $75.13. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,745,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,230,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,879 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,357,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,257,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,983,000 after acquiring an additional 704,907 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,735,000.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

