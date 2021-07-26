Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Purchases $54,435.00 in Stock

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Nicholas John Swenson bought 1,900 shares of Air T stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.65 per share, with a total value of $54,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nicholas John Swenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 2,485 shares of Air T stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $68,486.60.

On Monday, July 19th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 1,197 shares of Air T stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.53 per share, with a total value of $29,362.41.

On Thursday, July 15th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 2,810 shares of Air T stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $69,912.80.

On Monday, July 12th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 690 shares of Air T stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $16,449.60.

On Thursday, July 8th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 400 shares of Air T stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.32 per share, with a total value of $9,728.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRT opened at $28.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.95. Air T, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $42.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air T stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.64% of Air T worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

