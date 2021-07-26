Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Sells $17,123,260.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 122,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $17,123,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nathan Blecharczyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 741,628 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total transaction of $104,502,801.48.

On Monday, May 17th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85.

On Thursday, May 27th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 486,111 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $68,055,540.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total transaction of $129,788,750.00.

ABNB opened at $138.73 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.67 billion and a PE ratio of -8.93.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.94.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $1,585,718,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 551.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,433 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $343,849,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $316,298,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $246,807,000. 12.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

