Akash Network (AKT) Price Up 20.1% This Week

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for approximately $2.81 or 0.00007280 BTC on exchanges. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $199.57 million and $1.33 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00037894 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00115500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00130970 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $38,857.60 or 1.00561645 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002699 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $316.42 or 0.00818878 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 149,190,852 coins and its circulating supply is 70,949,159 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

