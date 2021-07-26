Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,952 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 33,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP opened at $33.75 on Monday. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $38.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.72.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

