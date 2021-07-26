Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,391,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,065,000 after buying an additional 48,153 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARE opened at $196.94 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $150.08 and a one year high of $197.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The firm had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.37%.

Several research firms have commented on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.17.

In related news, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $710,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,244,046.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $334,226.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,004,944.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

