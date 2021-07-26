Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.71-7.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.76. Alexandria Real Estate Equities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.710-$7.790 EPS.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $196.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,102. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.33. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $197.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

ARE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.86.

In related news, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total value of $710,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,244,046.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $334,226.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,248 shares in the company, valued at $9,004,944.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

