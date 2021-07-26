Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.71-7.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.76. Alexandria Real Estate Equities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.710-$7.790 EPS.
Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $196.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,102. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.33. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $197.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.
ARE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.86.
In related news, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total value of $710,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,244,046.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $334,226.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,248 shares in the company, valued at $9,004,944.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").
