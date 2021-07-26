Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.65

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.65 and last traded at $40.56, with a volume of 15235 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.44.

Several analysts have commented on ALFVY shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alfa Laval AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

