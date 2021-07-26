All Sports (SOC) Trading Down 0.6% This Week

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. All Sports has a total market cap of $25.69 million and $3.90 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get All Sports alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00049073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002785 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00015231 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.80 or 0.00821265 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005779 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.