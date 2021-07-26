Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Shares Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 266.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,697 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Allakos worth $10,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter worth $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 18,878 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALLK shares. Cowen began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 target price for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.91.

In other Allakos news, CEO Robert Alexander sold 14,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.79, for a total transaction of $1,955,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 92,711 shares of company stock valued at $8,774,813 over the last 90 days. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK opened at $82.10 on Monday. Allakos Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.75 and a 52 week high of $157.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18). Sell-side analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

