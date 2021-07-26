AllianceBlock (ALBT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.30 Million

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One AllianceBlock coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AllianceBlock has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. AllianceBlock has a total market capitalization of $68.42 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00048882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00015274 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.53 or 0.00818150 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006225 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

AllianceBlock Profile

AllianceBlock (ALBT) is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 219,530,183 coins. The official website for AllianceBlock is allianceblock.io . AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AllianceBlock is medium.com/@allianceblock

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

AllianceBlock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllianceBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllianceBlock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllianceBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

