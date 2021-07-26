Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Raised by Draper Asset Management LLC

Draper Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 8.4% of Draper Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Draper Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. China Renaissance Securities raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,540.74.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $5.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,665.75. The stock had a trading volume of 23,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,534. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,438.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,667.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

