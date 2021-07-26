Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Raised to $3,350.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. cut shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2,940.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,558.32.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,756.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,776.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,512.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 90.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,361.59, for a total transaction of $7,084,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,304,150.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total value of $9,043,196.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $166,477,588. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

