Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Sells $799,600.00 in Stock

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Dean Stoecker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $799,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dean Stoecker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $577,725.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $587,475.00.

AYX stock opened at $81.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -107.62 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.95. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $181.08.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AYX shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alteryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.36.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,886,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alteryx by 15.6% during the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,884,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,295,000 after acquiring an additional 524,157 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Alteryx during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,892,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alteryx during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,547,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Alteryx during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

