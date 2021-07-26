Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Holdings Reduced by Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 84.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,922 shares during the quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Akaris Global Partners LP acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,298,000. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 42.5% in the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 60,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 17,960 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 22.2% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 178.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter valued at about $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $28,937.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $587,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,101,867. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $81.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $181.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.95.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AYX. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.36.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

