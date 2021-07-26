Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a report on Sunday, May 9th.
Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile
Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.
