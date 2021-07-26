Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-3.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.89-1.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.Altra Industrial Motion also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.300-$3.460 EPS.

Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $62.20 on Monday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $32.98 and a 1-year high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.26.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

AIMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In related news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $563,600.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,095.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,093,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,514 shares of company stock worth $1,977,540 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

