Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $297,000 in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAHCU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAHCU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,346,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CA Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,960,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in CA Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,465,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in CA Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,126,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CA Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,933,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS CAHCU opened at $10.29 on Monday. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $10.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32.

CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

