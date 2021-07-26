Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New $500,000 Investment in Venus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:VENAU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Venus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:VENAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VENAU. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Venus Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,500,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,313,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,508,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,386,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,357,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS VENAU opened at $10.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.72. Venus Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $11.30.

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

