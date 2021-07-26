Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 13,455 Shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its position in shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,455 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Delcath Systems were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the first quarter worth $125,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the first quarter worth $248,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth $538,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 50.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,815,000. 23.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

In other news, COO John Purpura acquired 4,000 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $37,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,276.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. J. Salamon acquired 4,500 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 31,850 shares of company stock valued at $364,183 over the last ninety days. 13.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DCTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Delcath Systems from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $9.43 on Monday. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.15). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 1,551.65% and a negative return on equity of 173.70%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Delcath Systems Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.