AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) were up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.60 and last traded at $39.41. Approximately 490,868 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 159,926,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.99.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMC. B. Riley lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.09.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Pawlus sold 14,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $201,045.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,101 shares in the company, valued at $459,110.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 13,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $681,692.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,986.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,415 shares of company stock worth $6,454,999. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 281.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.