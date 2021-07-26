AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Sell”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $48.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $32.00.

AMCX has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AMC Networks from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.45.

AMC Networks stock opened at $52.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.26. AMC Networks has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $83.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.63 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 63.69% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $1,942,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,325,479.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,196,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,790,000 after purchasing an additional 660,337 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $16,514,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,818,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,135,000 after purchasing an additional 292,885 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 950.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 258,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after purchasing an additional 234,152 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 45,860.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 179,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 179,315 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

