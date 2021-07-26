Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $564.66 Million

Analysts expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to post $564.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $571.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $555.34 million. Amedisys reported sales of $485.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year sales of $2.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.77.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $324,487.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,099,030.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Amedisys by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,210 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Amedisys by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

AMED traded down $4.96 on Wednesday, hitting $259.04. 2,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.57. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $212.99 and a twelve month high of $325.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

