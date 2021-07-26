América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 56.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,968 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 4.4% in the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 6.2% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 4.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 89,180 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 7.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMX opened at $15.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $16.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.70.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. América Móvil had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 34.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

América Móvil

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

