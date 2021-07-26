American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.330-$0.370 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.American Campus Communities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.930-$2.070 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Campus Communities from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised American Campus Communities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.86.

NYSE ACC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,459,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,493. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,262.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

In other news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,122,663.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

