American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to post $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. American Eagle Outfitters reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,833.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%.

A number of research firms have commented on AEO. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.19.

NYSE:AEO traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.98. The company had a trading volume of 91,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,463,699. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.12. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $38.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 360.00%.

In related news, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $649,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 57.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

