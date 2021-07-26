American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) PT Lowered to $93.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.63.

American Electric Power stock opened at $85.98 on Friday. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.19. The stock has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,826. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,601,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,893,000 after acquiring an additional 137,644 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,283,000 after acquiring an additional 472,691 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,550,000 after acquiring an additional 68,026 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in American Electric Power by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,571,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,894,000 after acquiring an additional 61,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in American Electric Power by 21.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,759,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,393,000 after acquiring an additional 659,918 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

