American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Upgraded at Bank of America

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

AEP has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.63.

AEP stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.50. The company had a trading volume of 44,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,619. The company has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.19.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 7,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $691,828.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,704.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at $8,716,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,502 shares of company stock worth $2,334,826 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

