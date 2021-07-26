American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $483.87 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will announce sales of $483.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $515.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $458.00 million. American Equity Investment Life reported sales of $543.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Equity Investment Life.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.14 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 19.17%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 6,143 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $184,351.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $135,492.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,423,620.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,179. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEL. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,873,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at about $49,765,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,492,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at about $31,530,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 37.2% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,957,000 after buying an additional 850,936 shares during the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AEL traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.87. The stock had a trading volume of 8,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,866. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $34.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.23.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Equity Investment Life (AEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.