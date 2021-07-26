American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMWD shares. Loop Capital raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in American Woodmark by 15.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $75.98 on Monday. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $72.43 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 2.25.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $473.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

