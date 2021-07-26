Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.32. Americold Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

COLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -786.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $266,165.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,264.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,839 shares of company stock worth $2,043,720. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $439,435,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,646,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,738,000. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,103,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,245 shares in the last quarter.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

