Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 11,291 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 565,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,291 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $22,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 35,226 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,561,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,726 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 16.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 129,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $54.71 on Monday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $55.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.24 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.52.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NSA shares. Citigroup increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

