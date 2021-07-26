Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,929 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $21,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESS opened at $331.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $308.16. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.30 and a 52 week high of $334.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.21%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total transaction of $846,046.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,778.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,776 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,432. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESS. BMO Capital Markets raised Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.56.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

