Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 240,562 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 16,433 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Itron were worth $21,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Itron by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $670,234,000 after buying an additional 1,393,163 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Itron by 64.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,782,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $246,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,316 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Itron in the fourth quarter worth $39,013,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Itron by 64.2% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 898,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,615,000 after acquiring an additional 351,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Itron by 53.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 956,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,765,000 after acquiring an additional 334,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $42,257.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,048.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $51,505.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,602.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,514 shares of company stock worth $624,330. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Itron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $95.23 on Monday. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $53.49 and a one year high of $122.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.02, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.77.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

