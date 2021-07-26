Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $21.50 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,347 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $21,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

RPG stock opened at $192.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.62. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $134.00 and a 12 month high of $192.24.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

