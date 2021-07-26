Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $22.23 Million Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,713 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.24% of AptarGroup worth $22,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in AptarGroup by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ATR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.14.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $136.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.79. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.34 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.67.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $776.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.41 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $6,196,147.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,474,218.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $219,731.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,550 shares of company stock worth $8,819,302. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

