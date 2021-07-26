Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $20,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 31.5% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 18.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

MGPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

MGPI stock opened at $62.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.43 and a 1 year high of $76.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.83.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $108.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.77 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $255,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,262.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 3,900 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $248,586.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,867 shares of company stock valued at $990,215 over the last 90 days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

