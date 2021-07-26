Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 4,137 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.18% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $21,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,074,000 after acquiring an additional 16,532,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 603.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 845,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,333,000 after purchasing an additional 725,530 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $172,020,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,427,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,179,000 after buying an additional 405,677 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 208.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,168,000 after buying an additional 288,084 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $299.89 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $210.02 and a 52 week high of $339.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.12.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

