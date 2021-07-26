Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires New Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 761 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,508,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,272,322,000 after purchasing an additional 470,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,178,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $302,985,000 after acquiring an additional 335,321 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,984,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,488,753 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $220,710,000 after acquiring an additional 800,706 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NTAP opened at $77.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.18. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $84.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.39.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.