Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires New Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 533 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $139.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.55. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.10 and a 12 month high of $142.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

