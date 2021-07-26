Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New $53,000 Investment in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $195,138,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $62,819,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 111.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 318,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,263,000 after buying an additional 168,149 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 37.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 547,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,514,000 after buying an additional 148,435 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 106.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 190,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,944,000 after buying an additional 98,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.66, for a total transaction of $2,246,953.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,303,611.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 4,250 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.91, for a total value of $1,351,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,222.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,376 shares of company stock worth $77,895,539. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $361.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.27 and a 1-year high of $428.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $334.58.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on MongoDB from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. increased their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.75.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

