Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases Shares of 371 VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 72.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,955,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,259,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF stock opened at $208.14 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.52 and a fifty-two week high of $208.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.09.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

