Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases Shares of 45,066 Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,253.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,457,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,836,000 after purchasing an additional 140,268,329 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the first quarter valued at about $24,208,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 3,484.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,711,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 3,607,689 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 902.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,129,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 1,917,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 829.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,726,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 1,540,555 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NYSE ELP opened at $5.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 20.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

