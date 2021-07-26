Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes $60,000 Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KL. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $1,456,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $2,062,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,226,000 after purchasing an additional 208,216 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,471,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 361,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after purchasing an additional 70,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

KL has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities raised Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

NYSE KL opened at $39.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.69. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.38.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.39 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 30.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

