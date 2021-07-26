AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Holdings Reduced by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,272 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 7.6% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,174,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,233,000 after acquiring an additional 295,000 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,042,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,303,000 after acquiring an additional 156,494 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,870,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,100,000 after acquiring an additional 69,492 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,967,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,043,000 after acquiring an additional 35,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 17.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,532,000 after acquiring an additional 429,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

In other news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,780 shares of company stock worth $5,977,201 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AME stock opened at $137.83 on Monday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.48 and a 12-month high of $139.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.72.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

