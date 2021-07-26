Amphenol (APH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) is scheduled to be posting its Q2 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Amphenol to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Amphenol to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amphenol stock opened at $71.00 on Monday. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $71.05. The stock has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $9,915,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amphenol stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 52,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. boosted their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

