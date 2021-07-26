Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Increases Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,248 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,870 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $38,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 9.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 17.5% in the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth about $944,000. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth about $946,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.76.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $395.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $353.16. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $257.87 and a 52 week high of $471.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

