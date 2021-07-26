Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Invests $35.23 Million in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 498,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,231,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Affirm as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $578,486,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,374,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,983,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,557,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Affirm from $146.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Affirm from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Affirm in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

AFRM stock opened at $58.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.75. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $146.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 53.97% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.94 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Affirm Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.