Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Purchases 7,720 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.17% of MarketAxess worth $32,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 56.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MKTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $528.78.

MKTX opened at $475.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $457.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 0.38. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $431.19 and a 52-week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.08, for a total transaction of $449,732.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,371 shares in the company, valued at $33,193,224.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total value of $46,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,704.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,070 shares of company stock worth $9,962,539. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.