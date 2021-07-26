Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 12,256 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. decreased its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,105,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,256 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of VICI Properties worth $31,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 181.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $31.96 on Monday. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $33.35. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 80.49%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

